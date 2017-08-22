Breitbart is selling Steve Bannon fidget spinners because ‘leftists need comfort’

Breitbart just gave lefties the chance to give Steve Bannon the finger — make that two fingers.
The store on Breitbart.com is selling a Steve Bannon fidget spinner bearing a picture of the former White House chief strategist who returned to Breitbart News as executive chairman when he left the White House on Friday.
“Leftists need comfort at times like these. Gift them this pacifying item that will give them something to do in between pulling down monuments. Or keep one for yourself,” reads the pitch.
The toy has a promised two-minute spin time, is “proudly made” in the U.S.A. and costs $7.95.
The fidget spinner also bears the hashtag #war, which a Breitbart editor, Joel B. Pollak, tweeted Friday when Bannon left the White House.
August 18, 2017
Now, he has his own fidget spinner.
Tsk, tsk, Breitbart.
Any kid will tell ya fidget spinners are soooo Sean Spicer era.
