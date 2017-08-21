National

Teen pleads guilty to lesser charge in Slender Man attack

The Associated Press

August 21, 2017 8:39 AM

WAUKESHA, Wis.

One of two teenagers charged with repeatedly stabbing a classmate to impress a fictitious horror character called Slender Man has decided to plead guilty to a lesser charge.

Fifteen-year-old Anissa Weier (ah-NEE'-sah WY'-ur) pleaded guilty Monday to attempted second-degree homicide as a party to a crime, with use of a deadly weapon.

She initially faced a charge of attempted first-degree intentional homicide in the 2014 attack on Payton Leutner (LYT'-ner) in Waukesha.

The plea means her trial next month will look only at whether she is legally responsible for the crime or not guilty because of mental illness. She could face 10 years in prison if she's found guilty. If not, she'll spend three years in a mental hospital.

Weier's co-defendant, Morgan Geyser, also is due in court Monday for a status hearing.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Eclipse trivia: How much do you really know?

Eclipse trivia: How much do you really know? 0:45

Eclipse trivia: How much do you really know?
Confederate statue toppled by protesters in North Carolina 0:24

Confederate statue toppled by protesters in North Carolina
RCMP face wave of migrants trying to cross US-Canada border 2:04

RCMP face wave of migrants trying to cross US-Canada border

View More Video