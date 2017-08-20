Northwestern prof, Oxford worker to stay jailed before trial

These booking photos provided by the Chicago Police Department show Wyndham Lathem, left, and Andrew Warren on Saturday, Aug. 19, 2017. Lathem, a Northwestern University professor, and Warren, an Oxford University financial officer, have been charged with first-degree murder in the death of Trenton James Cornell-Duranleau, a Michigan native who had been working in Chicago. Authorities say Cornell-Duranleau suffered more than 40 stab wounds to his upper body during the July attack in Lathem's high-rise Chicago condo. Lathem and Warren surrendered peacefully to police in California on Aug. 4 after an eight-day manhunt. Chicago Police Department via AP)