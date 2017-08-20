A teacher was ‘laughing very hard’ when she lost her balance and died in Mexico

A Pennsylvania teacher tragically died after she fell off a balcony in Mexico when she lost her balance from laughing.
Sharon Regoli Ciferno, a Charles A. Huston Middle School social studies teacher in western Pennsylvania, was on vacation when she fell on Aug. 4, TribLive reports.
Her brother, David Regoli, told PennLive on Aug. 17 that she was sitting on a rooftop deck at a friend’s house in Mexico.
The deck had a ledge that was also a bench for people to gather around. However, due to different building code standards in Mexico, there was no back to the bench, he said.
“She was sitting on the bench when she started laughing very hard and when she put her head back she lost her balance and fell back. She suffered multiple injuries to her body and brain,” Regoli told PennLive.
Regoli told TribLive that his sister had texted him just before she fell, telling him she was having a great time.
"I was texting her really up to maybe an hour or two before she fell," Regoli told TribLive. "She was texting about how much fun they were having."
After she fell, Mexican emergency personnel tried to transfer her to the U.S. as quickly as they could, but it was too late, Regoli said to PennLive.
On Aug. 14, Regoli announced his sister’s death on Facebook, adding that some of her organs were donated as a “generous gift of life” to at least 5 people.
“Rest In Peace my amazing beautiful little sister, Sharon Regoli Ciferno. She passed about an hour ago from the horrific trauma from her fall. My family is devastated and heart broken. Please keep us all in your prayers,” Regoli wrote. “Please pray for those who are receiving her organs tonight that they live a better life by being touched by Sharon.”
