Can your dog or cat go blind during the eclipse? Here’s what NASA says

0:24 Confederate statue toppled by protesters in North Carolina Pause

2:33 Trump says 'both sides' are to blame for Charlottesville violence

2:15 Woman hunts for gold, finds a diamond

1:33 How to respond if you receive a robocall

1:36 Capsizing is fun, but righting a turtle is little harder at WWU sailing camp

1:27 Watch what's got Bellingham football excited for 2017

2:36 See kids from the Wenatchee Youth Circus do tricks on a trampoline at the fair

1:11 City pulls Confederate general's name off Bellingham bridge

0:41 Answers to solar eclipse questions you may be too embarrassed to ask