Smugglers lowering a woman over the border fence near Nogales, Ariz., fled when Border Patrol agents approached, leaving the woman dangling from the fence about 15 feet off the ground.
Smugglers lowering a woman over the border fence near Nogales, Ariz., fled when Border Patrol agents approached, leaving the woman dangling from the fence about 15 feet off the ground. U.S. Customs and Border Protection
Smugglers lowering a woman over the border fence near Nogales, Ariz., fled when Border Patrol agents approached, leaving the woman dangling from the fence about 15 feet off the ground. U.S. Customs and Border Protection

National

July 12, 2017 9:58 AM

Fleeing smugglers leave woman dangling from Mexico border fence

By Don Sweeney

dsweeney@sacbee.com

Smugglers abandoned a Mexican woman left hanging from a border fence Saturday near Nogales, Ariz.

U.S. Border Patrol agents patrolling the border east of Nogales found two smugglers trying to lower the woman over the fence in a harness, according to U.S. Customs and Border Protection. When agents approached, the men fled as the woman tried to scramble back over the fence into Mexico.

The agents found the woman dangling about 15 feet off the ground. The Nogales Fire Department helped rescue her.

The woman was uninjured and is being processed for immigration violation, reports the Border Patrol.

Unlimited Digital Access for just $1.99.

Sign up now for full access to our website, the digital newspaper, apps and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

August Adolphus Busch IV released from Swansea Police Department

August Adolphus Busch IV released from Swansea Police Department 0:36

August Adolphus Busch IV released from Swansea Police Department
Police rescue bear cub having a Winnie-the-Pooh moment 1:29

Police rescue bear cub having a Winnie-the-Pooh moment
Shark attacks swimmer off Haulover Beach 1:07

Shark attacks swimmer off Haulover Beach

View More Video