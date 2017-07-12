Fleeing smugglers leave woman dangling from Mexico border fence

Smugglers abandoned a Mexican woman left hanging from a border fence Saturday near Nogales, Ariz.
U.S. Border Patrol agents patrolling the border east of Nogales found two smugglers trying to lower the woman over the fence in a harness, according to U.S. Customs and Border Protection. When agents approached, the men fled as the woman tried to scramble back over the fence into Mexico.
#CBP #USBP agents call @NogalesFDepart1 for assistance after smugglers leave woman dangling from border fence https://t.co/jitrucIR0g pic.twitter.com/iG5YoIcLvs— CBP Arizona (@CBPArizona) July 11, 2017
The agents found the woman dangling about 15 feet off the ground. The Nogales Fire Department helped rescue her.
The woman was uninjured and is being processed for immigration violation, reports the Border Patrol.
