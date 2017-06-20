National

June 20, 2017 10:28 PM

Donald Trump thanks students whose yearbooks were altered

The Associated Press
WALL, N.J.

President Donald Trump is weighing in on a New Jersey school district where yearbooks were altered to remove three students' references to him.

The Asbury Park Press reports (http://on.app.com/2rTzZVb ) Trump posted a letter to his Facebook page Monday, thanking Wall High School students Montana and Wyatt Dobrovich-Fago, who previously reported their entries were altered to remove references to Trump.

The letter itself was written by Michael Glassner, the executive director of Trump's campaign. He sent it to the siblings along with a care package of campaign memorabilia.

Superintendent Cheryl Dyer says the alteration of Wyatt's photo was unintentional, and that it's unclear if Montana's quotation of Trump was intentionally left out.

Dyer says another student had his Trump T-shirt digitally painted a nondescript black in an "intentional" alteration.

Unlimited Digital Access for just $1.99.

Sign up now for full access to our website, the digital newspaper, apps and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Police and witness recount shooting at congressional baseball practice

Police and witness recount shooting at congressional baseball practice 1:19

Police and witness recount shooting at congressional baseball practice
Deputies rescue woman kidnapped by serial killer 1:54

Deputies rescue woman kidnapped by serial killer
Commencement advice for the Class of 2017: Community, courage, and connection 4:51

Commencement advice for the Class of 2017: Community, courage, and connection

View More Video