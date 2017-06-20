A man lay dying. Two strangers rushed up. 'The only chance this man has is us.'

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 1:19 Police and witness recount shooting at congressional baseball practice Pause 1:54 Deputies rescue woman kidnapped by serial killer 4:51 Commencement advice for the Class of 2017: Community, courage, and connection 2:14 (Not so) smooth criminals 1:21 The history behind Memorial Day 0:55 Walk through the Normandy American Cemetery, honor those fallen on D-Day 0:52 See the massive mudslide that's wiped out Highway 1 in Big Sur 1:55 How to make a PB&J in space 1:40 Kansas police officer rescues 4-year-old boy from pond 0:40 A flying car prototype from Silicon Valley Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email Blanca Karina Barajas of Rock Hill and Travis Taylor of York were strangers, but they worked together on Sunday to try and save a motorcycle crash victim after a wreck on Cherry Road in Rock Hill. The two performed CPR; both said they have had training in how to perform it. The victim, a 55-year-old man from Columbia, died. Andrew Dys adys@heraldonline.com

Blanca Karina Barajas of Rock Hill and Travis Taylor of York were strangers, but they worked together on Sunday to try and save a motorcycle crash victim after a wreck on Cherry Road in Rock Hill. The two performed CPR; both said they have had training in how to perform it. The victim, a 55-year-old man from Columbia, died. Andrew Dys adys@heraldonline.com