Mom tried to smother her baby boy in his bed at a children’s hospital, police say

A Laurinburg woman has been charged with attempting to murder her 1-year-old son after she was allegedly caught on surveillance video trying suffocate the boy at Levine Children’s Hospital, according to a Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police report.
Maggie Dixon, 32, is facing one count of attempted first-degree murder and one count of felony child abuse inflicting serious bodily injury. She remained at the Mecklenburg County jail Monday afternoon.
The incident happened about 11:25 p.m. Saturday, according to WBTV, the Observer’s news partner.
Investigators said they were called to Levine Children’s Hospital and told by staff that Dixon had been alone with her son when monitors showed “abnormalities” in his vital signs, including fluctuations in breathing.
“Hospital staff checked on the infant and then observed Dixon on video surveillance attempting to suffocate the infant,” said a police statement. “Dixon was immediately removed from the room by hospital staff.”
Cameras captured Dixon using her hand and a pillow to try smothering the infant, WBTV reported.
Charlotte TV station WSOC cited police sources who said Dixon tried to smother the child four times within 15 minutes.
Dixon agreed to be voluntarily taken to police headquarters to speak with detectives, where she was charged. Her first court date is Tuesday afternoon, officials said.
The child remains at Levine Children’s Hospital, officials said. The Department of Social Services will be assisting with the investigation.
Anyone with information concerning this case or the suspect is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.
