June 20, 2017 6:17 AM

Injured survivor found 2 days after fatal Ohio car crash

The Associated Press
ELYRIA, Ohio

Authorities in Ohio say a seriously injured man was found alive two days after a car crash in a secluded area that killed another man but went unnoticed.

State troopers tell The Chronicle-Telegram (http://bit.ly/2swsXYo ) in Elyria (eh-LEER'-ee-uh) that they're trying to determine which man was driving when the car veered off Interstate 77 in Tuscarawas County on June 14. It traveled down an embankment, rolled and hit a tree, and couldn't be seen from the road.

It went unnoticed until Friday, when a resident heard cries for help and found the survivor near the vehicle.

The 25-year-old man was hospitalized in Akron with leg and arm injuries.

A 48-year-old Elyria man who was apparently thrown from the vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene.

