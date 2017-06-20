National

June 20, 2017 4:40 AM

Burglars break into museum; diamonds, emeralds, opals stolen

The Associated Press
FRANKLIN, N.J.

Police say an estimated $30,000 in gems, precious stones and minerals were stolen from a museum in New Jersey.

Police say burglars forced their way through a second-story window into the Franklin Mineral Museum early Monday morning. Emeralds, diamonds and opals were among the items taken.

Police say they caused substantial damage ransacking shelves and display cases.

Police believe one or more of the suspects were hurt because bloodstains were found in the museum.

The Franklin Mineral Museum tells the story of the Franklin zinc mine in Sussex County.

