FILE - Int his Tuesday, March 28, 2017, file photo, Philadelphia District Attorney Seth Williams departs after a preliminary hearing in his bribery and extortion case at the federal courthouse in Philadelphia. Williams, the city's top prosecutor accused of taking bribes in exchange for legal favors, is set to go on trial on corruption charges. Jury selection gets underway on Monday, June 19, in federal court in Philadelphia.
National

June 19, 2017 9:12 PM

Opening statements set in bribery trial of top prosecutor

The Associated Press
PHILADELPHIA

Opening statements in the federal bribery trial of Philadelphia's top prosecutor are scheduled for Tuesday.

District Attorney Seth Williams is accused of taking bribes worth tens of thousands of dollars in exchange for legal favors.

Authorities say Williams accepted gifts such as an all-inclusive vacation to the Dominican Republic, a couch and a Jaguar convertible from two business owners between 2010 and 2015. They say the two-term Democrat leveraged his connections as the city's top prosecutor to intervene in legal matters on behalf of the business owners.

Williams has denied any wrongdoing and says he won't seek a third term as district attorney.

He previously served as the city's inspector general and was responsible for investigating corruption.

