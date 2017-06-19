They tried to rob his home. He stopped them – with a machete

When three armed men entered a Sarasota man’s home, the homeowner brandished a weapon of his own, holding one suspect until help arrived.
In total, five men were arrested in connection with the Thursday morning armed robbery in Sarasota.
Deputies were called to the 2100 block of Dodge Avenue around 4:45 a.m. Thursday after a report of a suspicious person armed with a rifle, according to the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office.
As deputies responded and call-takers gathered more information, it was determined that the homeowner disarmed the suspect and was holding him until deputies arrived while two other suspects ran from the home.
Surveillance video from the victim’s home caught the entire incident.
The video shows three suspects — Angel Cabrera-Basulto, Ronier Jauregui-Lorente and Alen Beltran-Vazquez — entering the home through the porch, armed with a shotgun, machete and crowbar, according to the sheriff’s office. But when the victim armed himself with a machete, two of the men took off. The victim held Beltran-Vazquez until deputies arrived.
Deputies found a vehicle matching the description of the one used by the suspects at a gas station in the 5600 block of Fruitville Road, according to the sheriff’s office. Inside the car were four men — Cabrera-Basulto, Jauregui-Lorente, Jorge Valido-Leyva and Roberto Salcedo-Balanza — wearing dark clothing. One man was allegedly carrying several zipties.
During interviews with detectives, two of the five men arrrested admitted to the robbery, while another pair admitted to helping coordinate and plan the robbery, according to the sheriff’s office.
Beltran-Vazquez is charged with two counts of armed robbery and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. Jauregui-Lorente and Cabrera-Basulto are each charged with two counts of armed robbery. Valido-Leyva and Salcedo-Balanza face two counts each of principal to armed robbery.
All five men are from South Florida and are in custody at the Sarasota County Jail, being held without bond.
The investigation is ongoing and additional charges are pending, according to the sheriff’s office.
Sara Nealeigh: 941-745-7081, @saranealeigh
