AP News in Brief at 6:04 a.m. EDT

London police plead for calm after attack at mosque
LONDON (AP) — London police, already stretched by a series of major incidents around the capital, are putting more officers on the street to reassure the public after a driver plowed into a crowd of people leaving a mosque early Monday. One man died at the scene and 10 people were injured.
Police say a suspect was arrested immediately after the attack, which is being treated as a terrorist incident.
"Extra officers are on duty in the area to help reassure the local community," Police Commissioner Cressida Dick said. "They will be there for as long as they are needed. Communities will see additional officers patrolling across the city and at Muslim places of worship."
Police said the 48-year-old man who was driving the van has been arrested and taken to a hospital as a precaution. He was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder. It was not immediately clear why no charge had been made in relation to the one death.
The attack will stretch the capacity of authorities in Britain, who have faced four attacks in recent months, together with a major fire that has killed dozens. London's Mayor Sadiq Mayor Khan, the first Muslim to serve in that position, urged the public to focus on shared values and urged the city to stand together in an unprecedented period in the capital's history.
___
Japan investigates delay in reporting US Navy ship collision
TOKYO (AP) — Japan's coast guard is investigating why it took nearly an hour for a deadly collision between a U.S. Navy destroyer and a container ship to be reported.
A coast guard official said Monday they are trying to find out what the crew of the Philippine-flagged ACX Crystal was doing before reporting the collision to authorities 50 minutes later.
The coast guard initially said the collision occurred at 2:20 a.m. on Saturday because the Philippine ship had reported it at 2:25 a.m. and said it just happened. After interviewing Filipino crewmembers, the coast guard has changed the collision time to 1:30 a.m.
The ACX Crystal collided with the USS Fitzgerald off Japan's coast, killing seven of the destroyer's crew of nearly 300.
A track of the container ship's route by MarineTraffic, a vessel-tracking service, shows it made a sudden turn as if trying to avoid something at about 1:30 a.m., before continuing eastward. It then made a U-turn and returned around 2:20 a.m. to the area near the collision.
___
10 Things to Know for Today
Your daily look at late-breaking news, upcoming events and the stories that will be talked about today:
1. SUSPECT DETAINED AFTER VAN PLOWS INTO MUSLIMS IN LONDON
Police say the driver was arrested immediately after the attack, which is being treated as a terrorist incident.
2. JAPAN LOOKS AT LAPSE IN REPORTING OF AT-SEA COLLISION
Japan's coast guard tries to determine why it took nearly an hour for a deadly collision between a U.S. Navy destroyer and a container ship to be reported.
___
Iran warns missile attack on IS in Syria can be repeated
TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — After firing missiles targeting the Islamic State group in eastern Syria, Iran's Revolutionary Guard on Monday issued a stark warning to IS militants, saying that any future attack against Iran will result in more powerful launches.
The Guard said it launched the strikes on Sunday in retaliation for attacks in Tehran earlier this month that were claimed by the Islamic State group. Iran has been involved in Syria's long-running civil war, in which it has backed embattled Syrian President Bashar Assad.
Iranian state television quoted Gen. Ramazan Sharif on Monday as saying that "if they (IS) carry out a specific action to violate our security, definitely there will be more launches, with intensified strength."
He spoke as part of a TV package about the missile launches, showing them shoot off into the night from the western province of Kermanshah. The Guard said it fired six missiles in total from Kermanshah and also from Iran's Kurdistan province into Syria's Deir el-Zour province, where IS has been trying to fortify its positions in the face of a U.S.-led coalition onslaught.
But the missiles sent a message to more than just the extremists in Iraq and Syria, Sharif told state television in a telephone interview.
___
Argentina grassroots movement fights violence against women
BUENOS AIRES, Argentina (AP) — On Christmas Eve of 2011, Maira Maidana lit a candle to the patron saint of Argentina and closed her eyes in prayer - just like she did every time she feared a brutal beating by her partner.
But this time, instead of the usual blows, she felt her whole body catch on fire. When she turned around, she saw him staring at her with a bottle of alcohol in one hand. Ablaze, she ran to three faucets, but not a single drop of water came out.
Fifty-nine surgeries later, Maidana has finally found the courage to tell the truth about what happened to her that awful night. She says she owes that courage to a grassroots movement of tens of thousands of people across Argentina who have mobilized to fight violence against women. Called Ni Una Menos, or Not One Less, the movement has spread rapidly worldwide and now has branches in New York, Berlin, Italy, Brazil, Costa Rica, Ecuador and more.
"With Ni Una Menos, women are no longer hiding," says Maidana, 29, who is scarred in her neck and chest and speaks in whispers. Maidana marched for hours during the latest Ni Una Menos protest earlier this month, holding a banner and beaming with pride.
"Before, we wouldn't talk," she says. "I don't know if it was fear or shame, or feeling that justice was not on your side...I like it that it's now out in the open."
___
Harvard students' ouster over offensive posts stirs debate
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Few college-bound kids lose their shot, and their slot, at their dream school once they get in, but it happened at one of the world's most elite institutions and for a reason that has, until recently, hardly registered in the university admissions process: social media.
Harvard University's decision to rescind admission offers to 10 incoming freshmen because of offensive Facebook posts comes at a time of heightened attention to free speech and student conduct on U.S. college campuses, and has stirred debate far beyond the halls of the Ivy League school.
Other schools say it's an eye-opener for those involved in the admissions process.
"We're going to continue to watch how this unfolds and, with other higher ed institutions, learn from it," said Janet Bonkowski, spokeswoman for the University of Wisconsin in Green Bay.
Harvard rescinded the admission offers after discovering the students had traded offensive images and messages on a private Facebook group, student newspaper The Harvard Crimson reported. The posts were often sexually explicit and mocked Mexicans, the Holocaust, sexual assault and child abuse.
___
79 now believed to have died in London high-rise fire
LONDON (AP) — London police said Monday that 79 people were now believed to have died in the high-rise apartment building fire.
Police Commander Stuart Cundy gave the new figure during a statement outside Scotland Yard, saying it includes both people who were confirmed dead and others who are missing and presumed dead. It's an increase from the previous number of 58.
The new number may change as the investigation continues, Cundy said. He said that the search and recovery operation in the 24-story Grenfell Tower continues, he said, adding that it has been incredibly distressing for families.
"It's hard to describe the devastation the fire has caused," Cundy said, fighting back tears as he spoke.
He said it had been "incredibly emotional working in there ... On Saturday, I went in myself and went to the top floor."
___
Finally, Britain kicks off Brexit negotiations with EU
BRUSSELS (AP) — After almost a year of waffling, Britain on Monday finally opens negotiations with its European Union counterparts about leaving the bloc, with the final outcome, due in 2019, as important as it now seems unpredictable.
While the EU negotiating team led by Michel Barnier has been ready for months, Britain stalled even after it triggered the two-year process on March 29. An early election this month, in which Prime Minister Theresa May lost her majority, only added to the problems.
"Our big problem is that we have no picture, no idea at all what the British want," said German Manfred Weber, the head of the EPP Christian Democrat group in the European Parliament. The other EU countries have a united position, but the British are "in chaos," Weber added.
May's government said in a statement it was "confident it can achieve a bold and ambitious deal that will work in the interest of the whole U.K." The EU said it was also looking for a good compromise
Austrian Foreign Minister Sebastian Kurz said: "If we don't succeed both sides will lose."
___
Liberal groups focus on Ivanka Trump
WASHINGTON (AP) — Getting nowhere with her father, liberal advocacy groups have been looking for an ally in Ivanka Trump. They haven't had much luck.
In recent weeks, activists have been appealing to the younger Trump for help on climate change, international labor conditions and immigration. But the first daughter, an influential adviser to President Donald Trump in her own right, largely has sought to stay out of the fray. Still the efforts underscore the politically charged position she occupies as she seeks to advance a positive agenda while avoiding weighing in publicly on her father's more controversial policies.
The most high-profile campaign directed at the president's daughter has come from New York-based China Labor Watch, which has been investigating working conditions at factories in China that have made Ivanka Trump products. The group on Thursday renewed a call for her to speak out about the detention of activists involved in the investigation and on their findings about labor conditions. They said they have sent a second letter to her at the White House to raise concerns.
Ivanka Trump's brand has sought to distance itself from the manufacturer under scrutiny, saying the company last made its products three months ago.
Trump, who spent the past week promoting the administration's efforts on job training, did not respond to requests for comment.
___
Indiana Christian school at center of LGBT voucher debate
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP) — The Lighthouse Christian Academy promises to provide an exemplary education, a caring atmosphere and service to God — but not for everyone. The school says in its admissions brochure that it reserves the right to deny admission to LGBT students because their lifestyle is prohibited by the Bible.
As the Trump administration seeks to expand school choice nationwide, the academy was thrust into the national spotlight last month as part of a heated debate over whether schools that receive money from taxpayer-funded vouchers can discriminate against certain groups of students, such as LGBT children or students with disabilities.
Lighthouse officials say they've never turned anyone away based on sexual orientation. But at a congressional hearing, Senate Democrats cited it as an example of a school that discriminates against LGBT students. A Lighthouse brochure says the Bible does not allow homosexual, bisexual or "any form of sexual immorality" and if a student's "home life" violates biblical rules, the school can deny them admission or expel them.
Pressed on the issue, Education Secretary Betsy DeVos, an ardent supporter of school choice, told the Senate committee that discrimination is wrong, but that it was up to Congress and the courts, not her department, to intervene.
Founded in the early 1990s by a tight-knit group of families who wanted an affordable Christian education for their children, the academy is now an academically successful K-12 school serving 300 children in the Bloomington area. About half receive vouchers to help pay an annual tuition that ranges from $4,500 to $6,000 depending on a student's grade.
Comments