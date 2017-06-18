In this image taken Saturday, June 17, 2017, debris is strewn about at the scene where a second-story deck collapsed at a lodge near Lakeside, Mont. Authorities now say more than 30 people were taken to hospitals after the second-story deck of a Montana lodge collapsed during a memorial event for a firefighter. About 50 people were gathered to remember William Nickel, a longtime Flathead Valley firefighter who died in April.
National

June 18, 2017 6:01 PM

Authorities: 32 people go to hospitals after deck collapse

The Associated Press
LAKESIDE, Mont.

A total of 32 people were taken to hospitals after the second-story deck of a Montana lodge collapsed during a memorial event for a firefighter, authorities said.

Six people were airlifted via helicopter Saturday shortly after the collapse of the deck in Glacier Presbyterian Camp, Lake County Sheriff Don Bell told NBC Montana (http://bit.ly/2rGeDPT). Five people are in critical condition, but there are no reported fatalities, he told the TV stations.

All patients were in stable condition as of 7 p.m. Saturday, and their injuries range from mild to severe, the Somers Rural Fire Department said. The department says those injured range in age from children to the elderly.

About 50 people were gathered to remember William Nickel, a longtime Flathead Valley firefighter who died in April.

Bell praised the efforts made by the emergency crews.

"When I first got on scene I saw injured people," he told NBC Montana. "I saw the ambulance crews and firefighters triaging people and stabilizing them whether it was with ankle braces, wrapping someone's knee or controlling bleeding on someone's head. The emergency crews did a great job."

Glacier Presbyterian Camp is on the west shore of Flathead Lake. The camp's website lists a summer retreat on the weekend of June 17 and 18.

The Somers fire department says the area experienced another balcony collapse about a year ago during a party at a private residence with 20 people involved.

The department says it doesn't believe the county has regulations on the maximum capacity of balconies or decks.

