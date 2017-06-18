She said she was assaulted by a terrorist. 9 people went to prison. Was it all a lie?

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 1:19 Police and witness recount shooting at congressional baseball practice Pause 1:54 Deputies rescue woman kidnapped by serial killer 4:51 Commencement advice for the Class of 2017: Community, courage, and connection 2:14 (Not so) smooth criminals 1:21 The history behind Memorial Day 0:55 Walk through the Normandy American Cemetery, honor those fallen on D-Day 0:52 See the massive mudslide that's wiped out Highway 1 in Big Sur 1:55 How to make a PB&J in space 1:40 Kansas police officer rescues 4-year-old boy from pond 0:40 A flying car prototype from Silicon Valley Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

twitter email Joyce Goudie-Clarot, the former friend of Karen Mathews, tells The Modesto Bee's Garth Stapley that Davis' story about an alleged beating in a Modesto garage was made up. The story, and subsequent court case, landed Roger Steiner behind bars for 19 years. Steiner tells Stapley upon hearing Goudie-Clarot's account that he's simply "overwhelmed" by the revelation. (Andy Alfaro and Garth Stapley) Andy Alfaro and Garth Stapley

