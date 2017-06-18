National

June 18, 2017 7:31 AM

Nurse wounded in shooting at Florida hospital; 1 arrested

The Associated Press
OCALA, Fla.

Authorities say a nurse at a Florida hospital was shot by a man who grabbed a gun from a state trooper who brought him in for treatment.

Florida Highway Patrol Lt. Patrick Riordan said troopers had three interactions with a pedestrian Saturday along Interstate 75 before taking him to West Marion Community Hospital in Ocala.

Authorities didn't say why he needed treatment. At the hospital, troopers attempted to arrest him on a charge of failure to obey a lawful order.

Riordan said the man grabbed a trooper's gun and fired. According to Riordan, a nurse was shot in the leg and hospitalized in stable condition. Three troopers suffered minor injuries while struggling with the suspect.

Authorities arrested the suspect, whose name wasn't released. A hospital spokeswoman didn't immediately return messages.

