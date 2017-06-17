A Modesto Walgreens was briefly evacuated Saturday morning after a man set his underwear on fire in the bathroom. June 17, 2017
June 17, 2017

Man sets underwear on fire and causes Walgreens to evacuate. But he won't be charged.

By Erin Tracy

MODESTO, CALIF.

A Modesto Walgreens was briefly evacuated Saturday morning after a man set his underwear on fire in the bathroom.

The man, 45-year-old Andrew Cheadle, was caught and arrested on two felony warrants out of Sacramento but not charged with arson due to the reason he lit his pants on fire. Modesto Police Sgt. Steve Hinkley said he’d had an accident and was trying to get his underwear off but couldn’t, so he used a lighter to burn them off.

The incident occurred at the Walgreens at Standiford Avenue and Carver Road at about 9:20 a.m.

Cheadle threw the burning underwear in the toilet which quickly extinguished the fire, but smoke filled the bathroom, prompting an evacuation of the store.

Cheadle left the store, admitting to several employees that he started the fire, then headed south on Carver, said Modesto Fire Department Battalion Chief Randy Anderson.

Cheadle was found in a nearby neighborhood on Otis Avenue and Sheldon Drive.

