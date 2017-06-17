National

June 17, 2017 9:14 AM

Family of man killed by police files wrongful death lawsuit

The Associated Press
TOLEDO, Ohio

The family of a man fatally shot by an Ohio village police chief has filed a wrongful death lawsuit in federal court.

The Blade reports (http://bit.ly/2rCxk70 ) the lawsuit filed this week says the officer had no reason to kill 59-year-old John Anderson last June while Williams County sheriff's deputies conducted a well-being check at Anderson's home in Montpelier in northwest Ohio.

Authorities said then that Anderson was brandishing a rifle when Edon Police Chief Tom Szymczak killed him.

The lawsuit alleges Anderson was shot from 70 yards away while a deputy stood just 15 feet away trying to resolve the standoff.

The Edon village solicitor denied the lawsuit's claims.

The lawsuit seeks at least $150,000.

The Blade reports Szymczak returned to work after seven months' paid leave in January.

