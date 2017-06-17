No retirement talk from Dianne Feinstein, oldest US senator

FILE--In this June 13, 2017, file photo, Senate Intelligence Committee member Sen. Dianne Feinstein, D-Calif., right, with Sen. Ron Wyden, D-Ore., listens as Attorney General Jeff Sessions testifies on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C. Feinstein, who turns 84 June 22, 2017, is showing no signs of slowing down and is raising lots of campaign money, even if she hasn't declared her intention to run again in 2018. J. Scott Applewhite, file AP Photo