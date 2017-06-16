Warren warns of Trump, allies; says 'Fighting back matters'

FILE - In this March 27, 2017, file photo, Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., addresses business leaders during a New England Council luncheon in Boston. Warren warned Friday, June 16, that President Donald Trump and his Republican allies are preparing to deliver “a knockout blow” to the nation’s middle-class. The liberal icon delivered the comments to a packed theater in the heart of Manhattan’s Times Square. It was the final scheduled stop in a book tour that featured a half-dozen appearances nationwide over the last two months. Steven Senne, File AP Photo