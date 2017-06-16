Cara Anthony and 10-year-old Willow try deep fried Twinkies at Long John Silver's in Fairview Heights. znizami@bnd.com
Cara Anthony and 10-year-old Willow try deep fried Twinkies at Long John Silver's in Fairview Heights.

June 16, 2017 11:55 AM

What does this deep fried Twinkie taste like? We found out so you don't have to

By Cara Anthony

Kids tend to be honest about food — either they like it or they don’t.

That’s why we asked a kid to try a deep-fried Twinkie at Long John Silver’s, and she didn’t hold back. But before we get to her opinion, here’s what you should know about the deep-fried Twinkie:

▪ The fast food chain is testing the dessert in the St. Louis area and Pittsburgh.

▪ This test will include a chance for customers to pick up a free deep-fried Twinkie on June 21 at participating locations.

▪  Deep-fried Twinkies cost a buck each.

But before you head to Long John Silver’s, consider this review from Willow Wiechert-Geiger, a 10-year-old who had no idea what to expect going into our taste test.

Willow Wiechert-Geiger, left, tries a deep fried Twinkie with BND reporter Cara Anthony.
She hadn’t tasted a Twinkie or Long John Silver’s before Tuesday.

Here’s her verdict:

“It looks like a fish stick and it taste like a fish stick,” Willow said.

She thought the filling tasted like “melted marshmallow.” Her description is spot on. We both had sticky hands after we took a few bites.

As we filmed our review, I wasn’t totally sure the deep-fried Twinkie tasted like fish. Then I took a bite of fish I ordered for lunch — Willow was right.

The fried snack cake seemed to be coated in the same breading that Long John Silver’s uses for fish. If you’re not a fan of the chain’s breading, stay away.

A cashier at the restaurant compared the Twinkie to a funnel cake. That’s a fair comparison, but in a contest for best dessert at a fast food chain, an apple pie at McDonald’s would easily win.

Cara Anthony is a reporter at the Belleville News-Democrat. In an occasional column, she will discuss life as a first-time mom, millennial drama and deep-fried magic.

