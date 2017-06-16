A truck was flying a ‘Make America Great Again’ flag. Then someone shot at it

A truck flying a “Make America Great Again” flag was shot at along Interstate 465 in Indiana, according to local police.
Law enforcement on Tuesday said they are still searching for details about the suspects, but believe they were driving a white Chevrolet Malibu with a Louisiana tag, Fox 59 reported.
The truck drivers told police that the car pulled up alongside the truck, the driver stuck a handgun out the window and fired “several shots” according to Fox 59. No one was injured.
Several shots fired at truck flying ‘Make America Great Again’ flag on I-465 https://t.co/ozjzPiHlid pic.twitter.com/ZLf4PX9AFJ— FOX59 News (@FOX59) June 16, 2017
