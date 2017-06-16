Hearing set on suit to stop deportation of Iraqi nationals

Astevana Shaya, 28, of Sterling Heights, Mich., wears a Chaldeans Lives Matter T-shirt at the protest, Monday, June 12, 2017 in Sterling Heights, Mich. The arrests of dozens of Iraqi Christians in southeastern Michigan by U.S. immigration officials appear to be among the first roundups of people from Iraq who have long faced deportation, underscoring rising concerns in other immigrant communities. Detroit News via AP Todd McInturf