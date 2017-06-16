National

June 16, 2017 4:07 AM

Man convicted of fatal shooting in NYC subway gets life term

The Associated Press
NEW YORK

A man convicted of fatally shooting another man in a New York City subway station has been sentenced to life in prison.

Twenty-five-year-old Francisco Alsina was sentenced Thursday for the 2015 murder of 43-year-old Angel Quinones, who police say was shot in the neck inside a Manhattan station.

Alsina didn't appear in the Manhattan court to hear his sentence. His lawyer said he didn't want the media to take his photo.

The Daily News reports (http://nydn.us/2s8jdoC ) Alsina requested, but was denied leniency, in his sentencing by Manhattan Supreme Court Justice Charles Solomon.

The judge said the killing was an execution, and added: "I really think that there's no mercy to be shown to him."

Unlimited Digital Access for just $1.99.

Sign up now for full access to our website, the digital newspaper, apps and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Police and witness recount shooting at congressional baseball practice

Police and witness recount shooting at congressional baseball practice 1:19

Police and witness recount shooting at congressional baseball practice
Deputies rescue woman kidnapped by serial killer 1:54

Deputies rescue woman kidnapped by serial killer
Commencement advice for the Class of 2017: Community, courage, and connection 4:51

Commencement advice for the Class of 2017: Community, courage, and connection

View More Video

Nation & World Videos