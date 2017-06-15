A dispute in a New York deli led to one man’s jaw being broken — by an avocado

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 1:19 Police and witness recount shooting at congressional baseball practice Pause 1:54 Deputies rescue woman kidnapped by serial killer 4:51 Commencement advice for the Class of 2017: Community, courage, and connection 2:14 (Not so) smooth criminals 1:21 The history behind Memorial Day 0:55 Walk through the Normandy American Cemetery, honor those fallen on D-Day 0:52 See the massive mudslide that's wiped out Highway 1 in Big Sur 1:55 How to make a PB&J in space 1:40 Kansas police officer rescues 4-year-old boy from pond 0:40 A flying car prototype from Silicon Valley Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

Two suspects, upset over a food order, threw bananas and avocados at an employee at the Stadium Gourmet Deli in New York. The victim suffered laceration, fractures to his face and a broken jaw. He was taken to a local hospital in serious but stable condition. The New York City Police Department released surveillance video of the scene. (No audio with this video) New York City Police Department YouTube