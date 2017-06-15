The terrifying day a longtime bear hunter became the prey

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 1:19 Police and witness recount shooting at congressional baseball practice Pause 1:54 Deputies rescue woman kidnapped by serial killer 4:51 Commencement advice for the Class of 2017: Community, courage, and connection 2:14 (Not so) smooth criminals 1:21 The history behind Memorial Day 0:55 Walk through the Normandy American Cemetery, honor those fallen on D-Day 0:52 See the massive mudslide that's wiped out Highway 1 in Big Sur 1:55 How to make a PB&J in space 1:40 Kansas police officer rescues 4-year-old boy from pond 0:40 A flying car prototype from Silicon Valley Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

twitter email Boise County hunter Marvin Jennings suffered severe wounds from a black bear that attacked him after being shot by Jennings’ uncle on May 28. "I did everything that you're supposed to do," says Jennings. "It didn't work on this one." Katherine Jones kjones@idahostatesman.com

