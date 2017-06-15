National

June 15, 2017 3:29 AM

No problem on ship at after threat claim at Charleston port

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C.

Coast Guard officials say a terminal at the Port of Charleston in South Carolina has resumed normal operations after nothing dangerous was found on a ship after a threat was reported.

The Coast Guard said in a news release that officials determined early Thursday there was no danger in four containers on the Maersk Memphis ship.

Coast Guard Sector Charleston commander Capt. Greg Stump told WCIV-TV (http://bit.ly/2s32DGI) that port employees were evacuated Wednesday night and part of the Cooper River was closed.

Stump says a YouTube conspiracy theorist reported a suspected threat on a container ship in the port. The Maersk Memphis docked in Charleston about 8:30 p.m.

The Coast Guard says the person who reported the threat is in custody. There were no further details immediately available on the suspect.

