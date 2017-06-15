National

June 15, 2017 4:44 AM

Cops: Pastor forged documents, sold church to himself for $1

The Associated Press
BRIDGEPORT, Conn.

Police say a Connecticut pastor faces charges after he forged deed documents and sold a church worth more than $1 million to himself for $1.

The Connecticut Post reports (http://bit.ly/2to7GPU ) that Bishop Franklin Fountain is charged with first-degree larceny and second-degree forgery. He was released Wednesday on a promise to appear in court.

Bridgeport police say they received a complaint from the church's board of directors and members of Fountain's family that Fountain had allegedly altered the deed documents and sold the church to himself.

The newspaper reports that records show Fountain owns the church and property valued at $1.5 million.

Fountain says the case is "ridiculous" and that he expects "this will all be worked out."

Unlimited Digital Access for just $1.99.

Sign up now for full access to our website, the digital newspaper, apps and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Police and witness recount shooting at congressional baseball practice

Police and witness recount shooting at congressional baseball practice 1:19

Police and witness recount shooting at congressional baseball practice
Deputies rescue woman kidnapped by serial killer 1:54

Deputies rescue woman kidnapped by serial killer
Commencement advice for the Class of 2017: Community, courage, and connection 4:51

Commencement advice for the Class of 2017: Community, courage, and connection

View More Video

Nation & World Videos