June 14, 2017 2:15 PM

He was aiming for a snake. But the 14-year-old shot his twin brother instead

By Teresa Welsh

twelsh@mcclatchy.com

A 14-year-old Texas boy accidentally shot his twin brother when he was aiming for a snake on Monday, police say.

The two brothers found a snake in a drainage ditch and decided to shoot it, according to ABC13. The boys, who are not being named because they are minors, returned to their home for two .22 caliber rifles. One brother aimed his gun at the snake, and just as he pulled the trigger, his brother knelt down by the creature.

Deputy John Tucker told ABC13 that he he arrived on the scene after receiving a 911 call about the shooting just before 4 p.m. He said one brother confessed to accidentally shooting his twin. The bullet entered the boy’s head about half an inch above his right ear, according to a statement from the Liberty County Sheriff’s Office posted by KBMT.

That boy was transported to an area hospital and underwent emergency surgery.

The Liberty County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that the brother died in the hospital Tuesday evening.

According to the Dallas Morning News, charges against the shooter are not expected because it was an accident.

