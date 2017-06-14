Court oversight of Chicago police reforms sought in lawsuit

FILE - In this Oct. 20, 2014 frame from dash-cam video provided by the Chicago Police Department, Laquan McDonald, right, walks down the street moments before being fatally shot by CPD officer Jason Van Dyke sixteen times in Chicago. The video of McDonald's 2014 death prompted protests and demands for sweeping reforms. Several leading community groups filed a class-action lawsuit against the city of Chicago on Wednesday, June 14, 2017, in a bid to bypass or even scuttle a draft agreement between the city and the U.S. Department of Justice that seeks to reform the nation's second largest police force without federal court oversight. Chicago Police Department via AP File)