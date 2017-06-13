17 years later, she laments about mistakes that led to the wrong man getting imprisoned

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 1:54 Deputies rescue woman kidnapped by serial killer Pause 4:51 Commencement advice for the Class of 2017: Community, courage, and connection 2:14 (Not so) smooth criminals 1:21 The history behind Memorial Day 0:55 Walk through the Normandy American Cemetery, honor those fallen on D-Day 0:52 See the massive mudslide that's wiped out Highway 1 in Big Sur 1:55 How to make a PB&J in space 1:40 Kansas police officer rescues 4-year-old boy from pond 0:40 A flying car prototype from Silicon Valley 2:20 What does space debris look like? Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

Tamara Scherer says she told investigators she never got a good look at the face of her attacker. Charges against Richard Jones have been dropped and he was released from prison after an independent investigation uncovered a lookalike who was more likely the assailant. Shane Keyser and Joe Robertson The Kansas City Star

