Woman danced around a fire and barked at the moon, police say ... and it got wilder

1:54 Deputies rescue woman kidnapped by serial killer Pause

4:51 Commencement advice for the Class of 2017: Community, courage, and connection

2:14 (Not so) smooth criminals

1:21 The history behind Memorial Day

0:55 Walk through the Normandy American Cemetery, honor those fallen on D-Day

0:52 See the massive mudslide that's wiped out Highway 1 in Big Sur

1:55 How to make a PB&J in space

1:40 Kansas police officer rescues 4-year-old boy from pond

0:40 A flying car prototype from Silicon Valley