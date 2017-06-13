Woman danced around a fire and barked at the moon, police say ... and it got wilder

A Kansas City woman dancing around a fire and barking at the moon in Ray County, Mo., Saturday night wound up in jail.
Deputies found 35-year-old Tina Baird at Ray County Lake about 11:15 p.m., the Richmond News reported.
Baird told Ray County deputies she was in the FBI’s witness protection program. She reportedly scuffled with deputies, who took her to Ray County Memorial Hospital, where things got a little wild.
The News reports deputies called in Richmond police to help. Officers and hospital workers tried to restrain Baird when she got animated in the emergency room, according to the sheriff’s report.
Chief Deputy Brian Bush told the News that during the scuffle Baird bit one of the deputies’ hands, drawing blood.
Officers later took Baird to Ray Couty Jail, where she was charged with two counts of third-degree assault of a special victim. Bond was set at $5,000, according to the News. No court date has been set.
The moon was full Saturday.
Comments