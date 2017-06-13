National

June 13, 2017 7:41 AM

Man ordered to remove clamshells as stench draws complaints

The Associated Press
TIVERTON, R.I.

A Rhode Island man has been given until the end of the week to get rid of the unwashed clamshells he used to pave a road that neighbors complained give off a sickening stench.

The Tiverton man's neighbors say the smell has been making them ill for about two weeks. The putrid smell is caused by the meat on the shells decomposing. Video shows maggots crawling all over the road.

A Tiverton police officer hand-delivered a cease-and-desist order to the property owner on Friday. Town officials say he could be charged with a misdemeanor if he does not comply.

The property owner has refused to comment.

