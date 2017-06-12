FILE - In this July 25, 2016, file photo, a memorial including a photo of Philando Castile adorns the gate to the governor's residence in St. Paul, Minn., protesting the July 6, 2016 shooting death of Castile by St. Anthony police officer Jeronimo Yanez. Closing arguments began Monday, June 12, 2017 in in a Yanez' manslaughter trial in the fatal shooting of Castile.
FILE - In this July 25, 2016, file photo, a memorial including a photo of Philando Castile adorns the gate to the governor's residence in St. Paul, Minn., protesting the July 6, 2016 shooting death of Castile by St. Anthony police officer Jeronimo Yanez. Closing arguments began Monday, June 12, 2017 in in a Yanez' manslaughter trial in the fatal shooting of Castile. Jim Mone, File AP Photo
National

June 12, 2017 10:09 PM

Deliberations resume in police officer's manslaughter trial

By STEVE KARNOWSKI Associated Press
ST. PAUL, Minn.

Jurors resume deliberations Tuesday in the manslaughter trial of a Minnesota police officer who fatally shot a black motorist seconds after the man informed him he was carrying a gun.

Deliberations began after closing arguments Monday in the trial of St. Anthony police Officer Jeronimo (yeh-RON'-ih-moh) Yanez, who's charged in the July death of Philando Castile. Yanez shot him seconds after Castile volunteered during a traffic stop that he was carrying a firearm.

The defense argued that the use of deadly force was justified because the offer saw Castile going for his gun and that Castile disobeyed his instructions.

Prosecutors countered that Yanez never saw the gun and had plenty of options short of shooting the 32-year-old school cafeteria worker, who they say was never a threat and had a gun permit.

