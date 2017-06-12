US arrests former Panama president sought for extradition

FILE.- In this March 24, 2017 file photo, Panama's President Ricardo Martinelli gestures during a meeting with Mexico's President Enrique Pena Nieto in Mexico City, Monday, March 24, 2014. U.S. authorities have arrested Monday June 12, 2017 former Panamanian President Ricardo Martinelli on an extradition warrant from his country. U.S. Marshals Service spokesman Manny Puri says Martinelli was in custody Monday evening at a federal detention center in Miami. He is accused of corruption and spying on opponents in Panama. Marco Ugarte, File AP Photo