National

June 12, 2017 7:21 PM

Officials: 1 dead, 17 injured in 8-vehicle crash in Georgia

The Associated Press
LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga.

An eight-vehicle crash in Georgia has killed one person and injured 17 others.

Gwinnett County Fire Capt. Tommy Rutledge says in a news release that a vehicle trapped beneath a tractor-trailer was on fire when crews arrived Monday afternoon at the crash along state Highway 316 in suburban Atlanta. He says the driver of that vehicle was killed.

Rutledge says nine injured people were taken to area hospitals and two of them were in critical condition. He says eight other people had minor injuries and were evaluated at the scene.

The statement says the Lawrenceville Police Department is investigating the accident.

