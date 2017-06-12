Another US appeals court keeps Trump's travel ban blocked

FILE--In this May 15, 2017, file photo, protesters hold signs during a demonstration against President Donald Trump's revised travel ban, Monday, May 15, 2017, outside a federal courthouse in Seattle. A three-judge panel of the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals on Monday upheld a decision to block the revised travel ban, which would suspend the nation's refugee program and temporarily bar new visas for citizens of Iran, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen. Ted S. Warren, file AP Photo