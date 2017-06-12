'The screams were getting louder': He helped save two in the Pulse nightclub shooting

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 4:51 Commencement advice for the Class of 2017: Community, courage, and connection Pause 2:14 (Not so) smooth criminals 1:21 The history behind Memorial Day 0:55 Walk through the Normandy American Cemetery, honor those fallen on D-Day 0:52 See the massive mudslide that's wiped out Highway 1 in Big Sur 1:55 How to make a PB&J in space 1:40 Kansas police officer rescues 4-year-old boy from pond 0:40 A flying car prototype from Silicon Valley 2:20 What does space debris look like? 0:35 Rare double eclipse captured in space Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

twitter email Christopher Hansen is one of the most recognized survivors of the Pulse massacre. In the days following the largest mass shooting in U.S. history, major networks aired clips of Hansen carrying a victim away from Pulse. A year later Hansen continues to be a public face and advocate for the LGBTQ community, but Hansen, who lives by himself, admits he has not completely come to terms with what happened that night. Video by Jessica Koscielniak/McClatchy

