National

June 12, 2017 4:37 AM

Ex-FBI Director James Comey visits hometown, dad

The Associated Press
ALLENDALE, N.J.

Former FBI director James Comey spent the weekend in his New Jersey hometown, days after he testified about President Donald Trump before a Senate committee.

The Record (https://njersy.co/2scLISx ) reports Comey and his wife, Patrice Failor, attended Mass with Comey's 83-year-old father at Guardian Angel Roman Catholic Church on Sunday.

Comey declined to speak with a reporter, but he posed for a photo with several students from his alma mater, Northern Highlands Regional High School.

Trump also was in New Jersey, about 48 miles away at his golf club, where the president used Twitter to criticize the FBI director whom he fired.

Comey's father, J. Brien Comey Sr., told the newspaper his son was not aware of the tweets at the time. He says "It's a good thing he didn't know."

Unlimited Digital Access for just $1.99.

Sign up now for full access to our website, the digital newspaper, apps and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Commencement advice for the Class of 2017: Community, courage, and connection

Commencement advice for the Class of 2017: Community, courage, and connection 4:51

Commencement advice for the Class of 2017: Community, courage, and connection
(Not so) smooth criminals 2:14

(Not so) smooth criminals
The history behind Memorial Day 1:21

The history behind Memorial Day

View More Video

Nation & World Videos