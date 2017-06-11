Jury to see body camera video of police shooting in retrial

Ray Tensing, center, listens to the opening statement by his defense attorney Stewart Mathews during his retrial Thursday, June 8, 2017, at the Hamilton County Courthouse in Cincinnati. During the opening statements in the former University of Cincinnati police officer's retrial, prosecutor Stacey DeGraffenreid told Ohio jurors that evidence will show the 2015 shooting of unarmed black motorist Sam DuBose was clearly murder, while Mathews said Tensing feared for his life.
The Cincinnati Enquirer via AP, Pool
Cara Owsley
Ray Tensing, center, speaks to his defense attorney Stewart Mathews, right, before opening statements in Tensing's retrial Thursday, June 8, 2017, at the Hamilton County Courthouse in Cincinnati. During opening statements in the former University of Cincinnati police officer's retrial, prosecutor Stacey DeGraffenreid told Ohio jurors that evidence will show the 2015 shooting of unarmed black motorist Sam DuBose was clearly murder, while Mathews said Tensing feared for his life.
The Cincinnati Enquirer via AP, Pool
Cara Owsley
Assistant prosecutor Seth Tieger, right, shows documents to defense attorney Stewart Mathews, center, during the retrial of Ray Tensing, left, on Thursday, June 8, 2017, at the Hamilton County Courthouse in Cincinnati. During opening statements in the former University of Cincinnati police officer's retrial, prosecutor Stacey DeGraffenreid told Ohio jurors that evidence will show the 2015 shooting of unarmed black motorist Sam DuBose was clearly murder, while Mathews said Tensing feared for his life.
The Cincinnati Enquirer via AP, Pool
Cara Owsley
Assistant prosecutor Stacey DeGraffenreid, right, questions University of Cincinnati police Lt. Tim Barge after opening statements in the retrial of Ray Tensing, second from left, joined by defense attorney Stewart Mathews, third from, on Thursday, June 8, 2017, at the Hamilton County Courthouse in Cincinnati. During opening statements in the former University of Cincinnati police officer's retrial, DeGraffenreid told Ohio jurors that evidence will show the 2015 shooting of unarmed black motorist Sam DuBose was clearly murder, while Mathews said Tensing feared for his life.
The Cincinnati Enquirer via AP, Pool
Cara Owsley
Bishop Bobby Hilton, center, watches police body camera footage during Ray Tensing's retrial Thursday, June 8, 2017, at the Hamilton County Courthouse in Cincinnati. During opening statements in the former University of Cincinnati police officer's retrial, prosecutor Stacey DeGraffenreid told Ohio jurors that evidence will show the 2015 shooting of unarmed black motorist Sam DuBose was clearly murder, while defense attorney Stewart Mathews said Tensing feared for his life.
The Cincinnati Enquirer via AP, Pool
Cara Owsley
Assistant prosecutor Seth Tieger, right, asks University of Cincinnati police officer Phillip Kidd, left, about the police department's equipment during Ray Tensing's retrial Thursday, June 8, 2017, at the Hamilton County Courthouse in Cincinnati. During opening statements in the former University of Cincinnati police officer's retrial, prosecutor Stacey DeGraffenreid told Ohio jurors that evidence will show the 2015 shooting of unarmed black motorist Sam DuBose was clearly murder, while defense attorney Stewart Mathews said Tensing feared for his life.
The Cincinnati Enquirer via AP, Pool
Cara Owsley
Defense attorney Stewart Mathews, right, cross-examines University of Cincinnati police Lt. Tim Barge during the retrial of Ray Tensing, second from left, on Thursday, June 8, 2017, at the Hamilton County Courthouse in Cincinnati. During opening statements in the former University of Cincinnati police officer's retrial, prosecutor Stacey DeGraffenreid told Ohio jurors that evidence will show the 2015 shooting of unarmed black motorist Sam DuBose was clearly murder, while Mathews said Tensing feared for his life.
The Cincinnati Enquirer via AP, Pool
Cara Owsley
