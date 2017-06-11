Man in hotel says Cheeseburger jumped through the window and assaulted him

York County, South Carolina, Sheriff’s deputies are trying to catch up with Cheeseburger, so to speak, after an alleged assault at a Rock Hill hotel left a victim with lacerations and bruises to the face.
A guy named Cheeseburger, that is.
The Rock Hill Herald reports the victim is a 50-year-old man who was sitting on a bed at his Rock Hill hotel room when someone jumped through the window at about 12:30 a.m. Tuesday and began beating him. The culprit then pulled the victim through the window and continued the assault, the Herald reports.
It was while trying to get away that the victim heard someone at a nearby bowling alley greet the suspect by the nickname “Cheeseburger,” the Herald reports. (Apparently, Cheeseburger and the guy at the bowling alley exchanged pleasantries during all this, reports the Herald.)
A search through records at the York County Sheriff’s Office revealed that there was, in fact, someone in the system nicknamed “Cheeseburger.” His real name is Markey Shannon, 33, of Rock Hill, says the Herald.
A warrant has been issued for the arrest of Shannon, the Herald reports.
