Kosovo votes amid thorny issues of border, talks with Serbia

Supporters of the opposition party "Vetevendosje" hold up heart signs during the closing election campaign rally in Kosovo capital Pristina Friday, June 9, 2017. Kosovars go to the polls on Sunday to choose the new 120-seat parliament that will have to deal with the thorny issue of the border demarcation deal with Montenegro and potential war crimes trials of some of its most senior political leaders. Visar Kryeziu AP Photo