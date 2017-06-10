National

June 10, 2017 7:37 AM

Search ends for Navy sailor who fell off cruiser in Atlantic

The Associated Press
HAVELOCK, N.C.

Authorities say they have stopped their search for a sailor who fell overboard from a Navy cruiser off the coast of North Carolina.

Navy officials said in a news release that Fire Controlman 2nd Class Christopher Clavin fell off the guided-missile cruiser USS Normandy on Tuesday afternoon about 80 miles (130 kilometers) out to sea.

Authorities say the Navy and Coast Guard searched for Clavin for 76 hours until sunset Friday. At least six ships and a half-dozen helicopters and planes helped in the search.

Officials say the crew of the USS Normandy is planning a memorial service for Clavin.

Unlimited Digital Access for just $1.99.

Sign up now for full access to our website, the digital newspaper, apps and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Commencement advice for the Class of 2017: Community, courage, and connection

Commencement advice for the Class of 2017: Community, courage, and connection 4:51

Commencement advice for the Class of 2017: Community, courage, and connection
(Not so) smooth criminals 2:14

(Not so) smooth criminals
The history behind Memorial Day 1:21

The history behind Memorial Day

View More Video

Nation & World Videos