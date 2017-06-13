Correction: Cross-Border Home story

In this photo taken on June 8, 2017 in Derby, Vt., Brian and Joan Dumoulin pose on both sides of a marker showing the U.S.-Canadian border in the front yard of their home. She is in Canada, while he is in the United States. Straddling the border between the Derby neighborhood of Beebe Plain, Vt., and Stanstead, Quebec, has made their house more difficult to sell. Wilson Ring AP Photo