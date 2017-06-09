A glass of water led to an unlikely friendship — and saved two very different people

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 4:51 Commencement advice for the Class of 2017: Community, courage, and connection Pause 2:14 (Not so) smooth criminals 1:21 The history behind Memorial Day 0:55 Walk through the Normandy American Cemetery, honor those fallen on D-Day 0:52 See the massive mudslide that's wiped out Highway 1 in Big Sur 1:55 How to make a PB&J in space 1:40 Kansas police officer rescues 4-year-old boy from pond 0:40 A flying car prototype from Silicon Valley 2:20 What does space debris look like? 0:35 Rare double eclipse captured in space Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

twitter email On a particularly hot Texas afternoon some five years ago, 12-year-old Dominic McCullough found himself sitting on the curb outside of then 77-year-old Joan Brodnax's home. Dominic had wandered into the neighborhood, just a stone's throw from his family's town home on Las Vegas Trail, following a violent tantrum from an older sibling, a common occurrence in the McCullough home. What happened next, he says, changed the course his life forever. (video by Jared L. Christopher)

