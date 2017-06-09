A glass of water led to an unlikely friendship — and saved two very different people

At 12 years old, Dominic McCullough’s slender shoulders were already bowing under the burdensome weight of adult responsibilities.
Dominic kept his troubled family afloat. He paid bills over the phone and rode his bike to buy groceries. He served as caretaker for his divorced and mentally ill mother and as overseer of his three older sisters and two younger brothers already well down that dreaded path of wrongdoing.
It’s a one-way path of destruction that Dominic always told himself would not tempt him.
And that’s hard to do living on Las Vegas Trail, a street in Fort Worth, Texas, that is a veritable welcome mat on the city’s west side for vagrants, addicts, gangs, drug pushers and perpetrators of serial violence.
“Las Vegas Trail is a place that children, or really adults, but especially children are automatically going to go down the wrong path, because the place is full of drugs, violence, murders,” said Dominic, now a 17-year-old senior-to-be with a disarming smile beneath dark, purposeful eyes. “The problems in my home life were pretty bad, but then the problems outside also intensified the problems at home.”
As Dominic’s story of perseverance and pride reveals, the ability to envision a path out of the generational poverty and decay on The Trail, becomes almost tangible when a helping hand reaches out.
On a sticky July morning nearly five years ago, Dominic’s youngest brother, now 15 and a sufferer of seizures and a zero-tolerance temper, was throwing violent fits inside their town home.
“He was going crazy, throwing stuff, so I decided to just take a walk and get out of there,” Dominic said. “It was like 100-something degrees out, so I just sat down on the curb and I was taking a break. And she asked me if I wanted some water.”
The first or second time he came back, he would just kind of push by me and come on into the house. The third time, I said that’s not happening. You cross my threshold, you give me a hug.
Miss Joan
For no particular reason that day, Dominic walked a path he never had, into a middle-class neighborhood with aging residents, mostly white and many retirees from defense company Lockheed Martin. Wayne Brodnax, 81, is one. He purchased the one-story home around the bend from Las Vegas Trail in 1961, the early period of the development. He married Joan in 1982 and they’ve lived there ever since.
“Wayne came in the house and told me there’s a little boy in our yard, do you want to go see if he wants a glass of water,” said Joan, the British accent she brought from England in the early 1970s still very much intact. “When I went out with a glass of water, Dominic told me there’s no ice in it. Then I told him, any time you want to come and talk to us, we live here, come and talk to us.”
‘He needed somebody’
And that was it. Dominic walked off. Joan went inside, curious if she’d see the boy again.
“I was hoping,” she said. “Because it was obvious he needed some help. It was obvious he needed somebody to talk to who cared.”
Three days later, Dominic, unable even now to explain the forces that led him there, knocked on Wayne and Joan’s front door.
“The first or second time he came back, he would just kind of push by me and come on into the house,” Joan said. “The third time, I said that’s not happening. You cross my threshold, you give me a hug.”
Only until a few months ago when Dominic started his first job at a local barbeque — and now more recently that his mother has finally moved the family out of the town home they occupied for a decade — Dominic was practically a daily fixture at the house. He’d go there after school instead of going home.
He’d nap on the couch, eat Joan’s suppers — he loves her chicken curry — and her buttery British pastries, talk, read and study before Wayne would drop him off back home around 10 or 11 p.m.
“Miss Joan,” as Dominic calls her, started to buy him books. She took him shopping for clothes, even purchasing him a suit he needed for a presentation with his architecture classmates in front of Fort Worth school district Superintendent Kent Scribner.
She drove him to get a physical and paid for it so he could play football as a freshman at Western Hills High School, where he has elevated mediocre grades to A/B Honor Roll status as he enters his senior year.
‘We were struggling’
At a mere 5-foot-7 and “maybe,” he said, 110 pounds, he wasn’t long for football, which is fine, because his passion is architecture, which he hopes to study at the University of North Texas.
In ninth grade when he signed up to play football, Dominic weighed about only 80 pounds, he said. He was “really, really skinny” then because he said he had gotten used to eating only one meal a day.
“We’re struggling really bad,” Dominic’s mother, Sharon McCullough said. “We’re struggling with food, we’re struggling to pay bills.”
Which explains as much about Dominic’s slender frame as it does his desire to escape, even if it meant biding time on the football field.
“He’s not a football player,” Joan said. “There’s not enough of him there.”
“Yeah,” Dominic laughed. “I needed to find an excuse not to be home, so I just said football. Probably was not the best sport to choose.”
Thanks to me paying the bills when I was 12. I’m very good at budgeting.
Dominic McCullough
Joan, quick to snap off a verbal scolding if Dominic doesn’t make eye contact when speaking to her, or if he glances down at his phone at the table or if he has a lapse with punctuality, early on laid down three rules Dominic must follow to preserve their friendship: “No alcohol, no drugs, no gangs,” Joan said with a royal sternness that suggested she was quite serious.
She and Wayne pushed Dominic to get a job to gain working experience and to acquire a taste for earning one’s own money.
“Thanks to me paying the bills when I was 12,” Dominic said, “I’m very good at budgeting.”
Joan opened a bank account for him, but when Dominic’s mother found out, she closed it and opened a new one so she could have access to his money, Dominic said. He said he pays the family’s water and electric bills out of his paycheck. He also pays another tab whenever the chance arises, a good deed gleaned from Joan.
“When I’m [working] ... I pick up policeman and fireman tabs,” Dominic said. “It comes out of my paycheck and I only make like $7.25 an hour.”
‘A great inspiration’
His mother, Sharon, said she initially didn’t approve of the relationship. Dominic said she feared he was trying to replace her. Her view has changed as Dominic has.
“I would tell her thank you for being a great inspiration in Dominic’s life,” Sharon said of Joan, whom she has spoken to only a few times on the phone. “Her and her husband probably came into his life at a good time.”
It is as unlikely a relationship as it is endearing. And it is not exclusively a one-sided support system either. Joan has shared with Dominic her own trials growing up happily with foster parents until age 10 when she was returned to her biological mother and father and into a cycle of sexual and physical abuse.
Dominic was just 12 when he showed up on her curb, silently screaming out for affection and affirmation.
“I saw someone that was willing and trying to help,” Dominic said. “At that time I needed help, and I was at a really bad situation, and I thought there was no way out.”
Miss Joan recognized his pain.
“I know he loves me and he knows I care, otherwise I wouldn’t be in this situation,” Joan said. “He has been told to stay in touch with us.
“When I am gone,” Joan continued, now looking Dominic in the eye, “go to the ocean once a year and throw me a rose because I’ll be cremated, right?”
“Yes,” Dominic said, flashing a gentle smile, “but that would be a long walk.”
“By then,” Joan retorted, “you should have a car.”
