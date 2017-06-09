Taylor Swift is back on streaming services — the same day as Katy Perry’s new album

There’s still apparently plenty of bad blood between Taylor Swift and Katy Perry.
Swift announced her entire music catalogue would be back on streaming services like Spotify, Apple Music and Tidal as of Friday — the same day foe Perry drops her new album. Swift, 27, and Perry, 32, have an ongoing feud, reportedly the source of drama behind Swift hit “Bad Blood” off 2014’s “1989.”
Perry’s fifth album, “Witness,” home to songs like “Chained to the Rhythm” with Skip Marley and “Swish Swish” with Nicki Minaj, was released Friday.
Swift had pulled her music from streaming services in 2014, some of which allow listening for free, because she objected to how much music’s creators earned off of it.
“I’m not willing to contribute my life’s work to an experiment that I don’t feel fairly compensates the writers, producers, artists and creators of this music,” she said of her decision at the time.
But she announced on Instagram Thursday that her music would again be available for streaming to celebrate the Recording Industry Association of America certifying her for 100 million songs. Perry has 88 million songs certified.
Yet some cast doubt that the timing of RIAA’s certification happened coincidentally.
Taylor’s management said they were just celebrating her RIAA 100 million song certification. But RIAA certifies when they’re asked to pic.twitter.com/z0QECGiEWT— Hunter Schwarz (@hunterschwarz) June 9, 2017
Perry spoke publicly about her falling out with Swift on a recent episode of Carpool Karaoke, the first time either star confirmed the beef between them. She told host James Cordon that some of her backup dancers had gone on tour with Swift, but when Perry’s tour began they returned to her. Perry said a provision had been included in the dancers’ contracts allowing them to do so.
In 2014, Swift talked about the dancer theft with Rolling Stone but didn’t mention Perry by name.
“She basically tried to sabotage an entire arena tour. She tried to hire a bunch of people out from under me,” Swift said of the “unnamed” female pop star she described as her “straight-up enemy.”
Social media savvy Swift has kept a low profile in recent months and is expected to be working on her sixth studio album.
