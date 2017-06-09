Big black snake is no match for this woman armed with a pillowcase

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 1:21 The history behind Memorial Day Pause 0:55 Walk through the Normandy American Cemetery, honor those fallen on D-Day 0:52 See the massive mudslide that's wiped out Highway 1 in Big Sur 1:55 How to make a PB&J in space 1:40 Kansas police officer rescues 4-year-old boy from pond 0:40 A flying car prototype from Silicon Valley 2:20 What does space debris look like? 0:35 Rare double eclipse captured in space 1:44 How destructive is the ‘Mother of All Bombs’ ? 0:32 Distracted driving PSA: 'Famous Last Words' Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email SunShine McCurry of Forest City, N.C. catches a very large non-poisonous snake in her living room using a pillowcase, and then sets it free outside. SunShine McCurry

SunShine McCurry of Forest City, N.C. catches a very large non-poisonous snake in her living room using a pillowcase, and then sets it free outside. SunShine McCurry