Despite a temporary suspension of the deployment of Filipino workers to Qatar by the Labor Department on Tuesday, Overseas Filipino Workers
Despite a temporary suspension of the deployment of Filipino workers to Qatar by the Labor Department on Tuesday, Overseas Filipino Workers OFWs) queue up at Qatar Airways check-in counter for the scheduled flight to Doha Wednesday, June 7, 2017, at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport in Pasay city, southeast of Manila, Philippines. The Philippine government temporarily suspended the deployment of Filipino workers to Qatar, fearing food riots and other potential problems amid the diplomatic crisis gripping the tiny Gulf nation, Labor Secretary Silvestre Bello said.
Despite a temporary suspension of the deployment of Filipino workers to Qatar by the Labor Department on Tuesday, Overseas Filipino Workers OFWs) queue up at Qatar Airways check-in counter for the scheduled flight to Doha Wednesday, June 7, 2017, at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport in Pasay city, southeast of Manila, Philippines. The Philippine government temporarily suspended the deployment of Filipino workers to Qatar, fearing food riots and other potential problems amid the diplomatic crisis gripping the tiny Gulf nation, Labor Secretary Silvestre Bello said.

National

June 07, 2017 6:04 PM

10 Things to Know for Thursday

The Associated Press

Your daily look at late-breaking news, upcoming events and the stories that will be talked about Thursday:

1. WHAT COMEY WILL TELL SENATORS

The ex-FBI chief, according to his prepared testimony, will testify that Trump repeatedly pressed him for his "loyalty" and asked him to back off an investigation of former adviser Michael Flynn.

2. TRUMP SETTLES ON COMEY'S REPLACEMENT

The president intends to nominate Christopher Wray, a high-ranking official in George W. Bush's Justice Department, to head the FBI.

3. BRITAIN'S POLITICAL LEADERS CRISSCROSS THE COUNTRY

On the last day of the general election campaign, security dominates the agenda in the wake of the London Bridge attack.

4. FRESH WEAPONS TEST BY NORTH KOREA

Several projectiles — believed to be short-range, surface-to-ship missiles — are fired off the North's east coast, South Korea's military says.

5. FOR INFRASTRUCTURE, TRUMP TOUTS PUBLIC-PRIVATE PARTNERSHIPS

The president promises to create a "first-class" system of roads, bridges and waterways by using $200 billion in public funds to generate $1 trillion in investment.

6. MYANMAR MILITARY PLANE GOES MISSING

The transport plane with 120 people on board disappears on a flight from southern Myanmar to Yangon on a route that would have taken it over the sea.

7. HOW LONG OUR SPECIES HAS BEEN AROUND

New fossils from Morocco push the evidence back by about 100,000 years.

8. NASA CHOOSES 12 NEW ASTRONAUTS

The seven men and five women could one day fly aboard the nation's next generation of spacecraft.

9. WHO'S REMEMBERING GREGG ALLMAN

Jason Aldean, Darius Rucker and others kick off the CMT Music Awards with a rousing tribute to the southern rocker, who died last month at age 69.

10. SOONER SURPRISE: BOB STOOPS RETIRES AT 56

The Oklahoma coach is stepping down after 10 conference championships and a national title in 18 seasons.

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

The history behind Memorial Day

The history behind Memorial Day 1:21

The history behind Memorial Day
Walk through the Normandy American Cemetery, honor those fallen on D-Day 0:55

Walk through the Normandy American Cemetery, honor those fallen on D-Day
See the massive mudslide that's wiped out Highway 1 in Big Sur 0:52

See the massive mudslide that's wiped out Highway 1 in Big Sur

View More Video

Nation & World Videos