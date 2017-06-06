Drug deaths in America are rising faster than ever

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 1:21 The history behind Memorial Day Pause 0:55 Walk through the Normandy American Cemetery, honor those fallen on D-Day 0:52 See the massive mudslide that's wiped out Highway 1 in Big Sur 1:55 How to make a PB&J in space 1:40 Kansas police officer rescues 4-year-old boy from pond 0:40 A flying car prototype from Silicon Valley 2:20 What does space debris look like? 0:35 Rare double eclipse captured in space 1:44 How destructive is the ‘Mother of All Bombs’ ? 0:32 Distracted driving PSA: 'Famous Last Words' Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

twitter email More than half million people have died between 2000 and 2015 from opioids. Today, opioid deaths are considered an epidemic. To understand the struggle individuals undergo once addicted to these drugs, we take a closer look at what happens to your body on opioids. Meta Viers & Patrick Gleason McClatchy

